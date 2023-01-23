Major League Baseball
Twins reportedly trade for Royals' Michael A. Taylor
Major League Baseball

Twins reportedly trade for Royals' Michael A. Taylor

21 hours ago

A few days after trading one of their best bats, the Twins are acquiring one of baseball's best defensive players.

The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins for a pair of minor-league pitchers, per multiple reports.

Taylor, who turns 32 in March, is coming off one of his better seasons at the plate over his nine-year career. He hit .254 with a .670 OPS to go along with nine homers in 43 games. 

Taylor's main selling point, however, is his fielding. He was tied for the most outs above average (17) among all outfielders in 2021, helping him win a Gold Glove. He has the ninth-most outs above average (34) among all outfielders over the past five seasons. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor is expected to be the Twins' fourth outfielder behind Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Joey Gallo. Minnesota has shaken up its lineup this offseason, signing Carlos Correa, Christian Vazquez and Gallo, and last week sent 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arráez to the Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo López

The Royals will get 25-year-old lefty Evan Sisk and 23-year-old rightly Steven Cruz in exchange for Taylor. 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Jurickson Profar is MLB's best available free agent. Where could he end up?
Major League Baseball

Jurickson Profar is MLB's best available free agent. Where could he end up?

3 hours ago
Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team
Major League Baseball

Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team

22 hours ago
2022-23 MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players still available
Major League Baseball

2022-23 MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players still available

1 day ago
How will Dodgers align defense beyond Betts, Freeman and Smith?
Major League Baseball

How will Dodgers align defense beyond Betts, Freeman and Smith?

1 day ago
Twins trade Luis Arráez to Marlins for Pablo López, prospects
Major League Baseball

Twins trade Luis Arráez to Marlins for Pablo López, prospects

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes