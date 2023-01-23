Twins reportedly trade for Royals' Michael A. Taylor
A few days after trading one of their best bats, the Twins are acquiring one of baseball's best defensive players.
The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins for a pair of minor-league pitchers, per multiple reports.
Taylor, who turns 32 in March, is coming off one of his better seasons at the plate over his nine-year career. He hit .254 with a .670 OPS to go along with nine homers in 43 games.
Taylor's main selling point, however, is his fielding. He was tied for the most outs above average (17) among all outfielders in 2021, helping him win a Gold Glove. He has the ninth-most outs above average (34) among all outfielders over the past five seasons.
Taylor is expected to be the Twins' fourth outfielder behind Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Joey Gallo. Minnesota has shaken up its lineup this offseason, signing Carlos Correa, Christian Vazquez and Gallo, and last week sent 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arráez to the Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo López.
The Royals will get 25-year-old lefty Evan Sisk and 23-year-old rightly Steven Cruz in exchange for Taylor.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2024 MLB free agents: Who are the best non-Shohei Ohtani pitchers?
- 2024 MLB free agents: Who are the best non-Shohei Ohtani hitters?
- How will Dodgers align defense beyond Betts, Freeman and Smith?
- Who's going to play shortstop for the Atlanta Braves?
- Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best first basemen?
- Bills have big questions to answer in wake of lackluster loss to Bengals
- Jalen Hurts looks like old self in Eagles win: ‘Like having Michael Jordan out there'
- 2023 CFB storylines: New QBs, returning storylines and can anyone stop Georgia?
- LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
- NBA odds: Nikola Jokic new favorite to win MVP; best bets to make now