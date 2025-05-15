Major League Baseball Twins Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton exit game following collision Updated May. 15, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder Byron Buxton exited Thursday's game against Baltimore after colliding in the third inning.

Baltimore's Cedric Mullins hit a fly ball to shallow center field. Correa retreated to the outfield grass in pursuit while Buxton raced in. Buxton appeared to call off Correa at the last minute, but it was too late. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Buxton slammed into the 6-3, 220-pound Correa.

Correa exited the game immediately and was replaced by Jonah Bride. Buxton stayed in for the remainder of the third inning but did not return for the fourth and was replaced by Ty France.

The 30-year-old Correa has missed just three games this season — all scheduled rest days — after being limited to 86 games last season because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The Twins entered the day on a 10-game winning streak that brought them back into the mix in the competitive AL Central. They have also had a sudden influx of injuries. In the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Harrison Bader exited in the third inning after feeling tightness in his groin. He was not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale. France left the first game of the doubleheader with a left foot contusion after fouling a ball off of his foot, and while he didn't start on Thursday, he was able to take Buxton's spot in the lineup mid-game.

