Major League Baseball
Toronto Blue Jays: ALCS Game 3 Offensive Outburst By The Numbers
Major League Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays: ALCS Game 3 Offensive Outburst By The Numbers

Updated Oct. 16, 2025 10:48 a.m. ET

After dropping Games 1 and 2 of the American League Championship Series at home to the Seattle Mariners, the Toronto Blue Jays got on the board in Game 3 – and then some.

Scoring 13 runs on the road led Toronto to its first ALCS win, primarily due to an overwhelming offensive showing.

Here's Toronto's Game 3 offensive performance by the numbers.

3: Three Toronto players had three-hit nights: George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andres Gimenez.

4: Guerrero went 4-for-4 with a walk, including a solo home run in the fifth inning and two doubles.

5: Five Blue Jays hitters logged a home run: Gimenez, Springer, Guerrero, Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger.

6: Six Blue Jays players had multiple hits: Springer, Guererro, Gimenez, Kirk, Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement.

7: Seven of Toronto's 13 runs were driven in with two outs.

8: Eight players drove in at least one run for Toronto.

9A: All nine Blue Jays starters reached base at least once.

9B: Toronto had nine extra-base hits.

13: Toronto's 13 runs scored tied its high mark for the 2025 postseason, which came against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

21: Toronto logged 21 total baserunners on 18 hits and three walks.

Catch Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday night at 8:33 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Updated Scores and Schedule for ALCS, NLCS

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Updated Scores and Schedule for ALCS, NLCS

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes