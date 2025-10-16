Toronto Blue Jays: ALCS Game 3 Offensive Outburst By The Numbers

After dropping Games 1 and 2 of the American League Championship Series at home to the Seattle Mariners, the Toronto Blue Jays got on the board in Game 3 – and then some.

Scoring 13 runs on the road led Toronto to its first ALCS win, primarily due to an overwhelming offensive showing.

Here's Toronto's Game 3 offensive performance by the numbers.

3: Three Toronto players had three-hit nights: George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andres Gimenez.

4: Guerrero went 4-for-4 with a walk, including a solo home run in the fifth inning and two doubles.

5: Five Blue Jays hitters logged a home run: Gimenez, Springer, Guerrero, Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger.

6: Six Blue Jays players had multiple hits: Springer, Guererro, Gimenez, Kirk, Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement.

7: Seven of Toronto's 13 runs were driven in with two outs.

8: Eight players drove in at least one run for Toronto.

9A: All nine Blue Jays starters reached base at least once.

9B: Toronto had nine extra-base hits.

13: Toronto's 13 runs scored tied its high mark for the 2025 postseason, which came against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

21: Toronto logged 21 total baserunners on 18 hits and three walks.

Catch Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday night at 8:33 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

