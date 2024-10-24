Major League Baseball Tickets for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 1 at Cosm sell out in seven minutes Updated Oct. 24, 2024 2:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Anticipation for the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees continues to build, even for those who aren't paying at least $1,000 to attend in person.

Tickets to experience Friday's Game 1 of the 2024 World Series in shared reality at the dome in Cosm Los Angeles sold out in seven minutes, Cosm and FOX Sports announced on Wednesday. General admission for Game 1 and all tickets for the rest of the series can be found here.

Cosm previously partnered with FOX Sports to showcase Games 3 and 5 of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and New York Mets. Fans got an immersive experience watching Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run to power a Dodgers win in Game 3, and Pete Alonso do the same in a Game 5 Mets win. The Dodgers won the series in six games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out scenes from the NLCS at Cosm below!

[Related: Full coverage of the World Series]

FAQ

What is Cosm?

Cosm is redefining content and the fan experience, and reimagining how we share it with others. Cosm's revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues immerse and transport you into the content, putting you in the front row of a stadium or arena. And no matter where you are in the venue, you can enjoy in-house dining and a full bar service.

What is Shared Reality?

Shared Reality gives you the immersive experience of augmented or virtual reality but on a more immense scale. It facilitates real-time interaction, providing a communal experience with your friends and fellow fans.

Where is Cosm located?

Cosm Los Angeles is located at 1252 District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305, in the Hollywood Park district near iconic landmarks such as SoFi Stadium. For further information on Cosm LA, click here .

Cosm Dallas is located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056, in the Grandscape district near iconic landmarks such as the Nebraska Furniture Mart. For further information on Cosm Dallas, click here .

Information courtesy of Cosm.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share