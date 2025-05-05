Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers hire former All-Star Bret Boone as hitting coach
Major League Baseball

Texas Rangers hire former All-Star Bret Boone as hitting coach

Published May. 5, 2025 5:31 p.m. ET

Former big league infielder Bret Boone was hired Monday as the hitting coach for the Texas Rangers, who are last in the American League in runs scored.

It will be the first time Boone, the brother of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, is on a major league coaching staff. Bret Boone will join the Rangers on Tuesday for the opener of their three-game series in Boston.

Boone's hiring came a day after Texas fired offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker.

In 14 big league seasons as a player, Boone was a three-time All-Star and hit .266 with 252 homers and 1,021 RBIs in 1,780 games from 1992-2005 for five teams: Seattle, Cincinnati, Atlanta, San Diego and Minnesota. His only season with the Padres was in 2000, when his manager was current Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas (17-18) had a day off Monday after an 8-1 win at home in its series finale against AL West-leading Seattle on Sunday. Even with that outburst, the Rangers were last in the AL with 113 runs. They lost 13-1 and 2-1 in the first two games of that series.

Before the win over the Mariners, the Rangers had scored just 30 runs during a 2-9 stretch, and half of those came when they finished with a season-high 15 runs against Oakland on Tuesday. They opened the series against Seattle with losses of 13-1 and 2-1.

Boone retired as a player while with Triple-A Columbus in the Washington Nationals system in 2008. He has since been involved in several business ventures, most recently a podcast focused on baseball topics. He was a roving instructor and scout in the Athletics organization in 2014-15.

Ecker was in his fourth season as the club’s offensive coordinator after being hired on Nov. 1, 2021. He helped the Rangers win their only World Series title in 2023.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 20-year-old man who fell to warning track at Pirates-Cubs game takes first steps

20-year-old man who fell to warning track at Pirates-Cubs game takes first steps

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes