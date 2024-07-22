Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani's 473-foot home run by the numbers Published Jul. 22, 2024 4:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shohei Ohtani's most recent home run might have been the most impressive of his prestigious career.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar belted a 473-foot blast off Kutter Crawford's 85 mph cutter in their 9-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Ohtani's blast was a no-doubter, staring in awe as it landed on the terrace at Dodger Stadium and nearly left the ballpark.

Ohtani's homer was also his 30th of the season. He became the first National League player to reach that threshold this season. It also marks the fourth straight year that the two-time MVP has hit 30 homers in a season, and, obviously, the first time he's done it in the NL.

As we continue to marvel over Ohtani's blast, let's take a look at his latest stellar home run by the numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

7: The number of homers Ohtani has this season that were hit at least 450 feet. Sunday's homer was his second-longest homer of the season, trailing his 476-foot blast against the Colorado Rockies on June 18 by just three feet. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has the second-most home runs of at least 450 feet this season with four.

1: There's only one team that's even recorded five home runs of at least 450 feet this season. The Rockies have five 450-foot blasts this season as they play at Coors Field, which is widely regarded as baseball's most hitter-friendly ballpark.

4: Ohtani has already given Dodgers fans at Chavez Ravine a treat in his first season with the franchise. He has hit four of the 10 longest-hit homers at Dodger Stadium in the Statcast era (since 2015), with all his homers coming this season.

3: Sunday's homer was the third-longest of Ohtani's career. His longest was a 493-foot blast against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels in June 2023. The home run was the longest hit in Angel Stadium in the Statcast era as it traveled dozens of rows up the right field bleachers.

Shoehi Ohtani smacks 30th HR this season, Dodgers extend lead vs. Red Sox

0: Ohtani has only called Dodger Stadium home for nearly four months, but he has a claim that no other Dodgers player has. No other player, visiting or home, has hit more than one homer 450-plus feet at Dodger Stadium in the Statcast era.

6: Ohtani's homer on Sunday fell just short of leaving Dodger Stadium, but it has been done before. There have been six recorded home runs to leave the ballpark. Fernando Tatis Jr. was the last to do it in 2021, hitting a 467-foot homer to left field. Giancarlo Stanton, Mark McGuire, Mike Piazza and Willie Stargell (twice) were the other four players to hit a home run that left Dodger Stadium.

473: His 473-foot homer on Sunday was the longest by a Dodgers player at Dodger Stadium in the Statcast era. In fact, before Ohtani, no Dodger player since 2015 had hit a 460-plus-foot homer, and Ohtani has now done so twice in 2024.

10: As you can likely tell by now, Ohtani has had several powerful blasts in his career. Since 2021, Ohtani has hit 10 homers that were 450 feet or longer and 115 mph or harder. No other player has more than four during that span. Two of those homers have come at Dodger Stadium. All other major-leaguers that have played at Dodger Stadium have 2 combined (Ronald Acuna Jr. and Tatis)

20: Since his breakout season in 2021, Ohtani has 20 homers that have gone 450 feet or longer. That's the most in MLB.

116.7: Ohtani's homer had an exit velocity of 116.7 mph, the fastest-hit homer against the Red Sox by an NL player in the Statcast era.

30: Ohtani's homer on Sunday was his 30th homer of the season. It's his fourth straight season hitting that many homers as he accounts for four of the five seasons in which a Japanese player has hit at least 30 homers in a season. Hideki Matsui is the only other Japanese player to hit 30 homers in a season, hitting 31 for the Yankees in 2004.

201: Since 2010, all Japanese-born players have combined for 148 home runs. Ohtani, meanwhile, has 201 since 2018.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani

share