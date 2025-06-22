Major League Baseball
Busy Day for Shohei Ohtani! Dodgers Star Pitches, Homers in Big Win Over Nats
Major League Baseball

Busy Day for Shohei Ohtani! Dodgers Star Pitches, Homers in Big Win Over Nats

Updated Jun. 22, 2025 11:21 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani pitched one hitless inning in his second mound start of the season before hitting a three-run triple and a two-run homer, and Max Muncy had a grand slam and a three-run homer in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 13-7 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Ohtani recorded two strikeouts while throwing 18 pitches, allowing his only baserunner on an error when Mookie Betts dropped a popup in the sun. The two-way superstar is easing his way back onto the mound with short starts, and he was more effective against the Nats than in his season mound debut last Monday against San Diego.

Ohtani then had his most productive offensive game in some time, delivering two huge hits in the late innings.

He cleared the bases with a drive into the right field corner during the Dodgers' seven-run seventh, and he added his 26th homer in the eighth to put LA up 13-3.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits home run vs. Nationals

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits home run vs. Nationals
Shohei Ohtani crushed a two-run home run vs. the Washington Nationals.

The defending World Series champions finished their 10-game homestand at 7-3, taking two of three from Washington.

The Dodgers trailed 3-0 in the sixth when Muncy delivered his seventh career grand slam — also his 200th homer. Muncy then hit a three-run shot off Cole Henry in the seventh for his 18th multi-homer game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathaniel Lowe hit a three-run homer and Michael Soroka struck out a career-high 10 while pitching two-hit ball into the sixth inning for the Nats, who have lost six straight series while going 4-16 in June.

Ben Casparius (6-1) allowed three runs and five hits over five innings after coming on behind Ohtani.

Soroka retired 14 of the Dodgers' first 15 batters, issuing just one walk until Hyeseong Kim roped a long double to left with two outs in the fifth.

The Dodgers finally responded in the sixth, chasing Soroka right before Muncy's slam off Jose A. Ferrer (2-3).

Ferrer stopped the game with a 2-1 count on Muncy to complain about the mound conditions, compelling the grounds crew to come onto the field for significant work. Muncy blasted Ferrer's second pitch after the delay deep into the left field bleachers.

Muncy tied his career high with seven RBIs. The slugger has done it three times, most recently May 31 against the Yankees.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giants Pitcher Sean Hjelle Accused of Abuse by Wife, MLB Investigating

Giants Pitcher Sean Hjelle Accused of Abuse by Wife, MLB Investigating

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes