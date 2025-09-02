Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani Hits 100th Home Run for Dodgers in 9-7 Win Over Pirates Updated Sep. 2, 2025 10:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tommy Pham and Jared Triolo each drove in two runs, and the Pirates spoiled a big night by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, 9-7. Ohtani hit his 100th homer with the Dodgers and had a pair of doubles.

Ohtani hit a solo shot off top prospect Bubba Chandler (2-0) for his 46th homer this season. Playing his 294th game with the Dodgers, he became the fastest to reach 100 home runs in team history, ahead of Gary Sheffield (399).

Teoscar Hernandez then hit a two-out RBI single and Andy Pages led off the next inning with his 24th homer, tying it 4-all.

Henry Davis put the Pirates back ahead on an RBI single off Edgardo Henriquez (0-1) in the sixth. Triolo added a two-out, two-run double.

Chandler gave up three runs on six hits in four innings of relief. The 22-year-old has two wins and a save in his first three major-league appearances.

Dennis Santana walked Miguel Rojas and allowed Ohtani's second double to start the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his 12th save.

Clayton Kershaw yielded four runs, four hits and a pair of walks in the first inning. He recovered to last five innings, denying the Pirates of another hit while allowing two walks over the final four.

Key moment

Triolo walked with two outs in the eighth and stole second. Nick Gonzales then sent a soft, looping ball into center where Pages came just short of making a sliding catch. Triolo scored an insurance run, putting the Pirates up three with the top of the Dodgers order coming in the ninth.

Key stat

Ohtani took 444 games to hit 100 home runs with the Los Angeles Angels.

Up next

Ohtani (1-1, 4.18 ERA) will take the mound Wednesday opposite Pirates rookie Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.58).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

