Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani dominates on mound, hits go-ahead single for Angels 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The reigning AL MVP won his fifth consecutive start, limiting the Marlins to two hits. Ohtani (8-4) walked three and struck out 10 before 18,741, the fourth-largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season.

Shohei Ohtani strikes out ten, drives in two in Angels' 5-2 victory The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2 behind seven innings and 10 strikeouts.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout was hitless in four at-bats and had an RBI. Trout is 1 for 21 with 13 strikeouts through the first five games of Los Angeles' nine-game trip. Max Stassi doubled and reached base three times to help the Angels snap a four-game skid.

Ohtani's two-RBI single with the bases loaded chased Miami starter Trevor Rogers (4-7) and capped a three-run fifth that put Los Angeles ahead 3-1. Trout was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, tying it at 1. The 96 mph fastball from Rogers struck Trout on his left knee. Trout limped to first base, where Angels training staff tended to him.

In the seventh, run-scoring singles from Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo padded the Angels' lead. The loss snapped the Marlins' six-game winning streak.

Rogers allowed three runs, four hits, walked two, struck out five and hit two batters in 4 2/3 innings. The Marlins struck first on Garrett Cooper's sacrifice fly in the first that ended Ohtani's scoreless string at 21 2/3 innings. Leadoff hitter Jon Berti reached on shortstop Rengifo's throwing error and advanced on Joey Wendle's double.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.