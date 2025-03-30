Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani autographed 50/50 card sells at auction for over $1M
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani autographed 50/50 card sells at auction for over $1M

Published Mar. 30, 2025 1:26 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani became the first Los Angeles Dodgers star to have a baseball card sell for more than $1 million when an autographed relic card from his historic 50/50 season in 2024 sold at auction early Sunday morning for $1.067 million.

It's the most paid for an Ohtani card by a huge margin, with the previous record being $533,140 paid for a 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Orange Refractor rookie card, numbered to 25, in November, according to ESPN.

The 1-of-1 numbered card features the Major League Baseball logo from the pants Ohtani wore in September 2024 while hitting his 49th, 50th and 51st home runs and stealing his 50th and 51st bases, per ESPN's report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Yankees break franchise record for home runs in single game with 9

Yankees break franchise record for home runs in single game with 9

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes