Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani autographed 50/50 card sells at auction for over $1M Published Mar. 30, 2025 1:26 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani became the first Los Angeles Dodgers star to have a baseball card sell for more than $1 million when an autographed relic card from his historic 50/50 season in 2024 sold at auction early Sunday morning for $1.067 million.

It's the most paid for an Ohtani card by a huge margin, with the previous record being $533,140 paid for a 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Orange Refractor rookie card, numbered to 25, in November, according to ESPN.

The 1-of-1 numbered card features the Major League Baseball logo from the pants Ohtani wore in September 2024 while hitting his 49th, 50th and 51st home runs and stealing his 50th and 51st bases, per ESPN's report.

