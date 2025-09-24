Major League Baseball 60 HRs For Big Dumper! Cal Raleigh Joins Heavy Hitters; Mariners Win AL West Updated Sep. 25, 2025 12:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Big Dumper keeps dumping – and the Mariners' slugger has now reached yet another notable home-run milestone.

Cal Raleigh hammered his 59th and 60th home run on the season in Wednesday's win against the Colorado Rockies, which also secured the Mariners' AL West division title for the first since 2001 and fourth in team history.

Raleigh becomes the first player to reach the 60-HR mark since Aaron Judge finished the 2022 season with 62 homers. Judge broke the American League record that season that had been held by Roger Maris since 1961.

Raleigh's first home run of the night was also pretty remarkable as it reached the upper deck of T-Mobile Park.

Raleigh now joins Judge, Maris, and Babe Ruth as the only AL players to hit at least 60 home runs.

Three NL players – Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire, and Sammy Sosa – have reached that mark. Bonds finished with 73 homers in 2001 to set the major league record, with McGuire knocking in 70 in 1998. McGuire also had 65 in 1998, while Sosa had three seasons with at least 60 in a season (64 in 2001, 66 in 1998, and 63 in 1999).

In all, it's the 10th time a player has reached at least 60 home runs in a season.

The 2025 season is just the third time in league history that four players have hit 50 homers; Raleigh is joined by Judge, Kyle Schwarber, and Shohei Ohtani this year. The 1998 season saw McGuire and Sosa be joined by Mariners star Ken Griffey Jr. (56) and Padres slugger Greg Vaughn (50). In 2001, Bonds and Sosa were joined by Rangers star Alex Rodriguez (52) and Diamondbacks slugger Luis Gonzalez (57).

Raleigh had already passed Griffrey for the franchise’s single-season home run record. Griffey hit 56 in both 1997 and 1998.

Raleigh has also surpassed Mickey Mantle’s previous MLB record of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter that had stood since 1961. He also set the MLB record for homers by a catcher this season, eclipsing the 48 hit by Salvador Perez in 2021.

