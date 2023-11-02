Major League Baseball
Red Sox legend David Ortiz gifts "My Dawg" shirts during postseason coverage
Major League Baseball

Red Sox legend David Ortiz gifts "My Dawg" shirts during postseason coverage

Published Nov. 2, 2023 4:57 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox legend, and "MLB on FOX" analyst, David Ortiz was seen on television gifting shirts to players on various occasions during this year's postseason coverage.

The shirts that "Big Papi" handed out featured a portrait of himself in a Red Sox uniform, with his arms stretched out toward the sky, and the caption "My Dawg" printed in bold red letters underneath. However, these shirts weren't meant for charity, but reserved only for those the former World Series MVP deemed were worthy of possessing them. 

Some of the players from the Texas Rangers that received Ortiz's apparel included World Series MVP Corey Seager, Max Scherzer and Marcus Semien. Meanwhile, Tommy Pham and Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks each obtained a shirt as well.

The shirts weren't exclusively for baseball players, as Phoenix Suns' stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were also on the receiving end of Ortiz's gesture after Game 5. 

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Want to build an NFL contender? Study GM Howie Roseman's Eagles

Want to build an NFL contender? Study GM Howie Roseman's Eagles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes