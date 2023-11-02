Red Sox legend David Ortiz gifts "My Dawg" shirts during postseason coverage
Boston Red Sox legend, and "MLB on FOX" analyst, David Ortiz was seen on television gifting shirts to players on various occasions during this year's postseason coverage.
The shirts that "Big Papi" handed out featured a portrait of himself in a Red Sox uniform, with his arms stretched out toward the sky, and the caption "My Dawg" printed in bold red letters underneath. However, these shirts weren't meant for charity, but reserved only for those the former World Series MVP deemed were worthy of possessing them.
Some of the players from the Texas Rangers that received Ortiz's apparel included World Series MVP Corey Seager, Max Scherzer and Marcus Semien. Meanwhile, Tommy Pham and Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks each obtained a shirt as well.
The shirts weren't exclusively for baseball players, as Phoenix Suns' stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were also on the receiving end of Ortiz's gesture after Game 5.
