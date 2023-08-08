Major League Baseball Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan likely done for season Published Aug. 8, 2023 5:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan's might not pitch again this season.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals that McClanahan will have his arm evaluated soon, but it is "highly unlikely" that he will pitch again this season.

Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration.

McClanahan, 11-2, left his last start on Aug. 2 in New York against the Yankees with tightness in his left forearm. He pitched four innings and gave up five runs. The 26-year-old has pitched five innings or less in five of his last six starts.

McClanahan is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

