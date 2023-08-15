Major League Baseball
Rays ace Shane McClanahan needs Tommy John surgery, will miss rest of season
Published Aug. 15, 2023 9:48 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays ace left-hander Shane McClanahan is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery on Monday. He will miss the rest of the season and possibly all the 2024 MLB season as well.

The 26-year-old McClanahan went on the 60-day injured list with tightness in his pitching forearm and last pitched Aug. 2 at the New York Yankees. He was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA over 21 starts and 115 innings in his third big league season after posting double-digit wins each of his previous two years. 

"Tough loss, no doubt," manager Kevin Cash said. 

McLanahan was considered a frontrunner to start for the American League in the 2023 All-Star Game before a back injury forced him out of participating. 

The nod later went to Gerrit Cole of the Yankees. McLanahan is the fourth member of the Rays pitching staff to need major elbow surgery this year, joining Drew Rasmussen, Shane Baz and Jeffrey Springs. The latter two also underwent Tommy John Surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

