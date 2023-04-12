Rangers SS Corey Seager (hamstring) out at least 4 weeks
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running the bases.
General manager Chris Young said Seager had a Grade 2 strain. Seager got hurt in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City.
Seager spent nearly a month on the IL with a left hamstring strain during the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rangers activated center fielder Leody Taveras from the IL, where he had started the season because of a left oblique strain sustained during batting practice early in spring training.
Seager was off to an impressive start in the second year of his $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers. He got hurt running out an opposite-field double into the left-field corner, his fifth consecutive game with an extra-base hit. He was seventh in the American League hitting .359 overall, and with nine walks had a .469 on-base percentage.
"Gosh, he’s been swinging the bat so well. You hate to see it because he’s been on fire," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the Rangers beat Kansas City on Tuesday night, before knowing the extent of the injury.
After cleanly making the turn around first, Seager took a few more steps before he suddenly pulled up and then limped the rest of the way to second base. He briefly reached toward the back of his leg, bent down and then almost immediately started going back toward the Rangers dugout, even before a team trainer got all the way out to check on him.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
