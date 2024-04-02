Major League Baseball
Rangers 3B Josh Jung to have surgery for broken right wrist
Major League Baseball

Rangers 3B Josh Jung to have surgery for broken right wrist

Published Apr. 2, 2024 7:17 p.m. ET

Texas third baseman Josh Jung was scheduled for surgery Tuesday on his broken right wrist and will miss about six weeks, according to Rangers general manager Chris Young.

Jung was hurt when he was hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay reliever Phil Maton on a swinging strike in the ninth inning of the Rangers 9-3 win on Monday night. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and infielder Justin Foscue was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

"He was very dejected last night, understandably, and he was in pain too," Young said, "I hate it for him. He worked so hard. He came in a great shape and obviously had the calf injury and worked hard to be back by opening day."

Jung missed time during spring training with a calf strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young said screws and a plate were to be used during the operation in Phoenix.

The 26-year-old Jung hit .266 with 23 home runs and a .781 OPS last season, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting despite missing time with a broken left thumb. He batted .308 with an .867 OPS in the postseason for the World Series champions.

"Just got to keep reminding Josh he'll be back," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "We went through this not too long ago in spring training, and now he's got to do it again."

Foscue hit .266 with 18 homers and 84 RBIs for Triple-A Round Rock last season and was a late cut at spring training this year.

Most of Foscue's baseball gear is in El Paso, where Round Rock was scheduled to play on Tuesday night.

Josh Jung crushes a three-run home run to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead over the Rays

Josh Jung crushes a three-run home run to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead over the Rays

"I'm using my glove from two years ago," Foscue said pregame in the Rangers' clubhouse after catching an 8:30 a.m. from Texas. "I had it in my truck. I had a lot of gear my truck. So I just grabbed as much stuff that I needed for these next two days."

Foscue did have some of his regular bats to bring along on the flight.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers
Josh Jung
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Orioles best team in American League?

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Orioles best team in American League?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes