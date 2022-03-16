Major League Baseball Ramírez, Devers, Riley, Bregman, Arenado: MLB's top five third basemen 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

The third-base position is certainly rich with talent as we head into the 2022 MLB season.

Throughout spring training, I'll be releasing my top-five lists for every position on the field, and this week, my focus is on the hot corner.

One important note for these lists is that they are my predictions for who will be the top five when all is said and done in 2022, meaning this is not the current top five but those who will be top-five this season.

Ben Verlander's top five third basemen

Let’s get to it.

5. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Last year, we saw the first year of Arenado's career during which he didn’t call Coors Field home. We knew he was an elite third baseman, but the question was how he would perform away from Coors.

Well, as the year went on, he became more and more comfortable and showed that he is, in fact, one of the top third basemen in the sport. In his first year with the Cardinals, he hit 34 homers, drove in 105 runs and won his ninth Gold Glove.

When this season is all said and done, I believe Arenado will be top-five once again.

4. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

In 2019, Bregman hit .296 with a 1.015 OPS, 41 homers and 112 RBIs. He also led the league with 119 walks. He was an All-Star, won the American League Silver Slugger Award at third base and finished second in AL MVP voting.

Since that season, Bregman has been plagued by nagging injuries and hasn’t played up to his potential.

Now, after an extended offseason, he comes in healthy and ready to roll, and I see a huge 2022 season coming.

Be ready for a bounce-back year from Bregman.

3. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Riley burst onto the scene with Atlanta last year.

Throughout the 2021 season, the Braves lost multiple players that they thought were key factors for them. Once Ronald Acuña Jr., Marcell Ozuna and Mike Soroka were all lost for the season, Atlanta needed someone else to step up, and Riley was that guy.

In his first full season in the bigs, Riley hit over .300 with 33 home runs, won the National League Silver Slugger Award at third base and finished seventh in NL MVP voting.

He is one of the players I am most excited to watch this season, as I believe he just continues to get better and prove how good he is.

He helped lead the Braves to a World Series championship, and big things are in store for Riley in 2022 as well.

2. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

This one is simple: Raffy Devers absolutely rakes.

This will be his sixth season in the big leagues, so it’s easy to forget that Devers is only 25 years old. He’s going to continue to get better at the plate and is also improving defensively at third base.

What we saw from him in the postseason last season was remarkable. He clearly wasn’t anywhere close to 100 percent, due to a nagging shoulder injury, but he quite literally powered his way through and still put on a show for the Sox in October.

I’m expecting a massive 2022 from Devers.

1. José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

It’s unfortunate that the world doesn’t get to see much of Ramírez because he plays for the Guardians, who just haven't been very good for a while.

But wow, this 29-year-old is fun to watch. He’s a switch-hitter with tons of power, and he steals plenty of bases as well. Last season, he swiped 27 bags and hit 36 home runs and 32 doubles.

Ramírez is such an exciting player, and he could be a huge trade piece for the Guardians this year.

Whether he stays or goes, when all is said and done, I believe Ramírez will be the best third baseman in baseball in 2022.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

