Major League Baseball Raccoon roams Citi Field during Pirates-Mets game Published May. 15, 2025 12:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The historic, $765 million signing of Juan Soto has generated a lot of interest in the 2025 New York Mets, including from those we can't communicate with in words.

During the Mets' Wednesday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, a raccoon was spotted walking through Citi Field.

It's unknown how the raccoon got into Citi Field, whether it was by force or by purchasing a ticket at the gate. There also appeared to be a struggle by the raccoon to find a seat that was satisfactory.

As for the game itself, the Pirates shutout the Mets, 4-0, to salvage the final game of a three-game series that saw New York win Games 1 and 2.

The Mets are 28-16, good for first place in the National League East and the No. 3 record in the NL. On the other hand, the Pirates are 15-29, good for last place in the NL Central and No. 14 in the NL as a whole. They fired manager Derek Shelton last week and are 3-3 since the decision.

Back to the Mets, they have an anticipated three-game series against the New York Yankees from May 16-18 at Yankee Stadium, which will be Soto's first game against his old club, whom he left after one season which saw the Yankees reach the World Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for who's leading the way for the Mets, first baseman Pete Alonso — who didn't re-sign with the Mets until February — has been phenomenal, totaling nine home runs and 36 RBIs while boasting a .311/.421/.584 slash line, and Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo have driven in 26 runs, apiece; Soto, who announced on Wednesday that he'll play for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, has totaled eight home runs and 20 RBIs, while boasting a .255/.380/.465 slash line.

Meanwhile, New York's starting rotation has a 2.74 ERA, which is first in MLB, and its bullpen has a 2.98 ERA, which is fourth in MLB.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball New York Mets Pittsburgh Pirates

share