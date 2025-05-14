Major League Baseball Mets' Juan Soto playing for Dominican Republic in 2026 World Baseball Classic Published May. 14, 2025 5:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Mets star outfielder Juan Soto announced on Wednesday that he'll play for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which will air exclusively on FOX networks.

It will be the second time that Soto plays in the World Baseball Classic, with the Dominican Republic going 2-2 and failing to advance out of Pool D in the 2023 tournament. However, Soto was one of the team's bright spots, hitting two home runs and going 6 for 15.

Japan beat the United States in the championship game to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Mets, of course, have a bad memory of the World Baseball Classic, as closer Edwin Díaz suffered a torn patellar tendon in a celebration pile following a Puerto Rico win in the previous tournament; Diaz missed the 2023 MLB season due to the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Soto, the five-time Silver Slugger is in his first season with the Mets, who signed him to a record-breaking, 15-year, $765 million contract in the offseason. Thus far, Soto has totaled eight home runs and 20 RBIs, while boasting a .255/.380/.465 slash line and posting 1 DRS in right field.

The Mets are atop the National League East at 28-15, which is the best record in the NL.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience World Baseball Classic New York Mets Juan Soto

share