MLB playoff odds: Best bet for Yankees-Guardians Game 4 of division round
39 mins ago

By Edward Egros
FOX Sports MLB Betting Analyst

The MLB division series round is here. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. 

That is the school bell, which can only mean one thing: 

Class is back in session!

Here is my favorite bet for Sunday's game, with odds via FOX Bet

Oscar Gonzalez headlines Ben Verlander's Top 5 players of the day | Flippin' Bats

Oscar Gonzalez headlines Ben Verlander's Top 5 players of the day | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander lists off his Top 5 players Saturday in the division series.

New York Yankees (Gerrit Cole) at Cleveland Guardians (Cal Quantrill), 7:07 p.m. ET, TBS 

The one area where Cleveland's bats have an advantage over New York involves striking out. 

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson have higher strikeout rates, and when you combine by teams, New York ranks 14th highest at 23.3%, while Cleveland is the lowest at 17.7%

However, here is a different perspective: striking out does force a pitcher to throw more pitches. If Cleveland frequently makes weak contact, at least New York can more easily get into the Guardians' bullpen. That will be the key to Sunday's game.

The power Yankees batters have shown all season long will be near impossible to contain in this game. Look for NYY to get going early. I like the Yankees to pull this one out.

PICK: Yankees (-175 moneyline at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $15.71 total) to win 

Remember to pace yourself during your studies this postseason because the lessons will keep on coming.

Class dismissed!  

Edward Egros is a sports analytics broadcaster/writer, a sports betting analyst, a data scientist and an adjunct professor of statistics at Pepperdine University. These passions have led him to become a cold brew aficionado. Edward previously worked in local television, notably at the Fox affiliate in Dallas covering the Rangers, Cowboys and high school football.  Follow him on Twitter @EdWithSports. 

