MLB Weekly Roundup: Phillies surge, but White Sox's Goodwin steals the show

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

The trade deadline has come and gone, and there are tons of new faces in new places. With that in the rearview mirror, it’s time to make that playoff push.

The highlight of the deadline was the Dodgers' acquisition of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. I was at Dodger Stadium this past week when Scherzer made his Dodgers debut against the Astros. He was dominant, and it was really cool to be in the stadium that night.

Now let’s take a look back on some of the best parts of the week that was, as well as glimpse at what’s to come.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The Photo of the Week comes from that Scherzer debut, when he walked off the field and was called back out for a curtain call.

After the game, Scherzer said it was his first-ever curtain call and a moment he'll never forget.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

The National League East has been a weird and wacky division this year, but one team rose above the rest this past week, catching fire and surging to the division lead.

Through Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies have won eight straight games.

This division was just waiting for someone to step up and take it, and it appears the Phillies are doing just that. That’s why they are the Team of the Week.

SIX-TOOL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

This past week we saw one of the best bat flips of the year. Even better, it came on a walk-off home run for the Chicago White Sox.

Brian Goodwin had an awesome week for the White Sox that included one of the best bat flips I have ever seen. Later in the week, he hit a huge, game-tying home run against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

For me, though, it was the bat flip that made Goodwin the Six-Tool Player of the Week.

WHAT TO WATCH IN THE WEEK AHEAD

1. Field of Dreams

This week MLB is hosting the long-awaited "Field of Dreams" game from Dyersville, Iowa. At a newly-built ballpark right next to the field from the iconic "Field of Dreams" movie, the White Sox and Yankees will battle it out on FOX (Thursday, 7:15 p.m. ET). That’s right, in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa, two of the best teams in baseball will slug it out on FOX. The field is built similarly to that of the movie sight, just with more up-to-date dimensions. It will be a truly incredible sight, and I will be there in person to watch it all go down!

2. Rays at Red Sox

The Rays and the Red Sox have been battling all season for first place in the AL East. This week (Tuesday through Thursday), the two duke it out in a three-game series. The Red Sox have been really struggling of late, allowing the Rays to move into first. This is a vital series for both teams.

3. Miggy on 500 watch

Miguel Cabrera, one of the best right-handed hitters of our time, is creeping closer and closer to that legendary 500 career home run mark. Sitting at 498, Miggy could reach the milestone any day now, and you won’t want to miss it.

THIS WEEK ON THE POD

Heading into the "Field of Dreams" game, I'll talk to White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito about his incredible journey. He's not only one of the nicest guys in the game, he's also transformed himself into one of its best pitchers. And how he did it wasn’t just changing something physical. He also underwent a total mental mindset revision, and it changed his career and his life. You won’t want to miss this conversation!

Here’s to another exciting week of Major League Baseball.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

