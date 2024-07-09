Major League Baseball Phillies bring Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber off IL before series vs. Dodgers Updated Jul. 9, 2024 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated first baseman Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber from the 10-day injured list and could have both key players when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a matchup of division leaders starting Tuesday night.

Harper was reinstated Monday after missing time with a hamstring injury suffered in a 7-4 loss to Miami on June 27. The two-time MVP was hitting .303 with 20 doubles, 20 homers and 58 RBIs and was named National League player of the month for May and June. He is slated to start at first base for the National League in next Tuesday's 2024 MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Schwarber was reinstated on Tuesday. He was batting .250 with 17 homers and 49 RBIs and was leading the NL in walks before sustaining a left groin injury in that same game while playing the outfield for just the third time this season.

Both players ran earlier this week in anticipation of being reinstated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phillies designated outfielder David Dahl for assignment on Monday and optioned infielder Kody Clemens to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. Clemens hit .242 in 24 games with the Phillies, while Dahl batted .207 in 19 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper Kyle Schwarber

share