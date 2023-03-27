Major League Baseball Phillies' J.T. Realmuto ejected from spring training game for bizarre reason Updated Mar. 27, 2023 4:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Much like the rest of his fellow World Baseball Classic participants, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is adjusting back to regular MLB life as spring training winds down. But that still does not provide any good reason for why he was ejected in the middle of Philadelphia's exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Realmuto was tossed by home plate Randy Rosenberg for the crime of … seemingly moving his glove at the wrong time while not even looking back at Rosenberg.

Yes, it appears Realmuto moved his glove when Rosenberg tried to drop a ball into it, likely because Realmuto realized pitcher Craig Kimbrel already had a ball in his hand. But Rosenberg, for some reason, believed Realmuto was trying to slight him for the move.

The apparent ridiculousness of the ejection quickly caught fire on social media:

At least Realmuto seemed to take the ejection in stride.

Realmuto and the Phillies will open the season against the new-look Texas Rangers this coming weekend, with Saturday's contest airing at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

