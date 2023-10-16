Major League Baseball Phillies bury Diamondbacks with three early homers in Game 1 win Updated Oct. 16, 2023 11:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

PHILADELPHIA — Before the TV broadcast could even load the score, Kyle Schwarber had changed it.

One pitch. One swing. One run for the Phillies.

On the very first offering he saw from Arizona hurler Zac Gallen, Philadelphia's atypical lead-off hitter smashed a no-doubt laser off the second deck facade in right field. For three days, the Phillies and their fans were forced to rest by the realities of MLB's postseason schedule. With a single swing, Schwarber pressed the resume button and sent Citizens Bank Park right back into pandemonium.

Two batters later, birthday boy Bryce Harper kept the shindig bopping, with another star-scraping solo shot that doubled Philly's lead and set quite the definitive tone for this NLCS. The Phillies, be they underdogs or favorites, are an October machine not to be trifled with. The Marlins learned that in the wild-card round, the Braves in their NLDS downfall. And now, the unlucky Diamondbacks seem destined to be another footnote on Philadelphia's march to playoff glory.

To their credit, the plucky D-backs would make Game 1 somewhat of a contest, pushing the tying run to the plate in the ninth, before falling by a score of 5-3. Despite Gallen's horrific first inning — not to mention the second-inning tater he allowed to Nick Castellanos — the bespectacled right-hander kept his club in Game 1, battling through five grueling frames. Arizona's offense waited out Philly starter Zack Wheeler until his electric stuff dropped off and pounced for a pair of runs in the sixth.

The D-backs did a lot of things right on Monday night and the Phillies, who stranded seven runners, did a lot of things wrong. Wheeler's final line was below his superb October standard. Both Craig Kimbrel and Seranthony Dominguez looked rickety out of the bullpen. No hitter in a red pinstripes uniform could land the knockout blow.

But even as the score narrowed, it still felt like the home team was up by a baker's dozen. Maybe it was the raucous crowd, the threat of more Schwarber laser beams or the confirmation bias of seeing so many recent Phillies playoff wins in this arena. There were few doubters among the masses; instead many believers, screaming loud with every out.

And they went predictably berserk on the final one, as Kimbrel induced a double play from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to end it. Roll credits, shoot the fireworks, cue "Dancing on My Own" again.

Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos crush HRs

But it all began with Schwarber's incredible opening salvo, the first homer of the postseason for Philly's stout designated hitter. In last year's NLCS opener against the Padres, Schwarber eviscerated a Yu Darvish slider 119.7 mph, the hardest hit ball of his career. This year, Schwarber had to settle for 117.1 mph, only the fourth-hardest of his career.

Much has been made about Schwarber's presence as a leadoff hitter with a .197 batting average and more strikeouts than anyone else in the majors. But moments like the one he conjured up Monday are a perfect reminder for why Schwarber continues to hit first for baseball's most electrifying lineup. When Schwarber puts the first pitch of the game into play this season, he is 10-for-13 with 5 home runs and 3 doubles.

Perhaps the Diamondbacks, whose defeat Monday was their first of the postseason, will bounce back in Game 2 and shock the world. A lot can happen in seven games, or four at the least.

But the Phillies offered an extremely convincing introduction to this year's NLCS, the most lopsided 5-3 playoff game in baseball history. And it all started with a first inning to remember.

Jake Mintz , the louder half of @CespedesBBQ is a baseball writer for FOX Sports.

