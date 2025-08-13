Major League Baseball Padres Complete 3-Game Sweep of Giants to Pass Dodgers For NL West Lead Updated Aug. 13, 2025 6:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Nick Pivetta allowed one hit in 6 2/3 innings and Ramon Laureano had three of the Padres’ 14 hits as San Diego completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants with an 11-1 rout on Wednesday.

The Padres extended their winning streak to five games and moved a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. However, the Dodgers had yet to play on Wednesday when the Padres game ended. The Dodgers will play the final game of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels later on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Giants have lost five straight games — all at home — in which they were outscored 32-5.

Pivetta (12-4) gave up four hits, struck out five and walked one. He retired 11 straight batters from the third inning to the seventh.

Two-run singles by Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. highlighted the Padres’ seven-run second inning. Six of the seven runs were earned and all came off Kai-Wei Teng (1-2), who issued three walks in the frame.

Laureano hit a two-run shot off Joey Lucchesi as San Diego scored three times in the fifth. It was the 17th homer of the season for Laureano, who was acquired from Baltimore at the trade deadline.

With the bases loaded in the second, Cronenworth hit a soft liner up the middle. The Giants might have been able to turn a double play, but the ball caromed off second base and into short center field for a single that made it 2-0.

Dominic Smith went 0 for 4, ending the longest active hitting streak in the majors at 15 games. It was the longest for a San Francisco batter since Donovan Solano’s 17-gamer in 2020.

The Padres open a three-game series against the host Dodgers on Friday night. For the Giants, RHP Landen Roupp (7-6, 3.11 ERA) is scheduled to return from a stint on the injured list to start against the visiting Rays on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

