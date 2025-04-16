Major League Baseball Nats pitcher Jorge López ejected after pitch narrowly misses Andrew McCutchen's head, benches clear Published Apr. 16, 2025 9:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after a pitch near Andrew McCutchen's head led to the benches briefly clearing.

In the seventh inning, López hit the previous batter Bryan Reynolds with a pitch before facing McCutchen, who had to fall to the ground to avoid getting hit by a 92 mph ball near his head.

As the umpires gathered to discuss the incident, McCutchen and López started arguing, which caused both benches to empty. Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was also seen yelling while being held back by teammate Oneil Cruz.

Benches clear between Pirates and Nationals | Andrew McCutchen involved & Jorge Lopez ejected

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz hit a grand slam later in the inning off Eduardo Salazar to give the Pirates a 6-0 lead. Pittsburgh won 6-1.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share