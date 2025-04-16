Major League Baseball
Nats pitcher Jorge López ejected after pitch narrowly misses Andrew McCutchen's head, benches clear
Major League Baseball

Nats pitcher Jorge López ejected after pitch narrowly misses Andrew McCutchen's head, benches clear

Published Apr. 16, 2025 9:46 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after a pitch near Andrew McCutchen's head led to the benches briefly clearing.

In the seventh inning, López hit the previous batter Bryan Reynolds with a pitch before facing McCutchen, who had to fall to the ground to avoid getting hit by a 92 mph ball near his head.

As the umpires gathered to discuss the incident, McCutchen and López started arguing, which caused both benches to empty. Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was also seen yelling while being held back by teammate Oneil Cruz.

Benches clear between Pirates and Nationals | Andrew McCutchen involved & Jorge Lopez ejected

Benches clear between Pirates and Nationals | Andrew McCutchen involved & Jorge Lopez ejected
ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz hit a grand slam later in the inning off Eduardo Salazar to give the Pirates a 6-0 lead. Pittsburgh won 6-1.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB power rankings: One surprise for all 30 teams

2025 MLB power rankings: One surprise for all 30 teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes