MLB Spring Training Schedule to Open Feb. 20 Ahead of March 25 Opening Night

Published Nov. 5, 2025 3:01 p.m. ET

Major League Baseball's spring training schedule will open Feb. 20 with seven games, including the New York Yankees against Baltimore in Sarasota, Florida, and the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox at Mesa, Arizona.

The schedule announced Wednesday also includes Arizona-Colorado, San Diego-Seattle and Kansas City-Texas on the first day plus Boston vs. Northeastern University and the Minnesota Twins vs. the University of Minnesota.

The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers start on Feb. 21 against the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe, Arizona.

There will be 14 games on March 3 and 4 in which MLB teams play national teams preparing for the World Baseball Classic. The United States plays at the San Francisco Giants on March 3 and the Colorado Rockies the next day, both at spring training ballparks in Scottsdale.

The third Spring Breakout involving games between top prospects will be played from March 19-22.

The Athletics and Los Angeles Angels will play on March 7 and 8 at Las Vegas, where the A's have six regular-season games from June 8-14. The A's plan to move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

In preparation for the MLB opener at San Francisco on March 25, the Yankees will play exhibitions at the Cubs on March 23 and 24, the same days Detroit plays at the Cubs to prepare for its March 26 opener at San Diego.

Exhibition games at regular-season ballparks from March 22-24 include the Freeway Series between the Dodgers and Angels, a two-game Orioles-Nationals series, a Royals series at Texas, a Cleveland series at Arizona Diamondbacks and a Cincinnati series at Milwaukee.

The Yankees and Giants will open the regular season on Wednesday, March 25 in San Francisco, with 14 Opening Day games scheduled for Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

