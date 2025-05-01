Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Speedway Classic: Date, how to watch, everything you need to know Updated May. 1, 2025 10:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baseball is heading to the high banks. The MLB Speedway Classic will transform Bristol Motor Speedway into a one-of-a-kind diamond for a historic matchup unlike any before. Keep reading for more information.

When is the MLB Speedway Classic?

The MLB Speedway Classic will take place on Saturday, August 2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Where is the MLB Speedway Classic?

The Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves will face off at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Bristol Motor Speedway, a NASCAR staple since 1961, is famed for its high-banked turns, electric night races, and status as "the world’s fastest half-mile."

For the MLB Speedway Classic, a baseball field will span the infield between Turns 3 and 4, with dimensions of 330 feet down the lines and 400 to center.

Who is playing in the MLB Speedway Classic?

The MLB Speedway Classic between the Braves and Reds in Cincinnati will take place on Saturday, August 2. The Reds will be the home team.

MLB Speedway Classic Game Information & How to Watch

When: Saturday, August 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN

TV: Watch on FOX

Box Score: FOX Sports

How can I livestream or watch without cable?

For a cable-like experience, you can subscribe to live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV. Depending on the service and package, you might have access to FOX.

The MLB Speedway Classic on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App.

