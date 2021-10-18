MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Red Sox dominating Astros in ALCS Game 3

Major League Baseball
1 hour ago

Is there any slowing down the Red Sox?

Heading into Game 3, the American League Championship Series was tied 1-1, and the Sox were back at Fenway with all of the momentum.

They responded to their 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 by winning Game 2 in thrilling fashion 9-5 and making history in the process, becoming the first MLB team to hit two grand slams in one playoff game.

Well, the Sox almost immediately added another grand slam to their series total, thanks to a second-inning shot from Kyle Schwarber, which gave Boston a commanding lead in Game 3.

Here are the top plays from Game 3:

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Picking up where they left off

The Red Sox made the Astros pay with the bases loaded in Game 2, as evidenced by their two slams.

In Game 3, they continued to capitalize with the bases jacked, scoring their first run on a Christian Vázquez RBI single in the bottom of the second.

They got a second run on a Jose Altuve error, and just like that, Boston had a 2-0 advantage.

That set the stage for Schwarber to hit the third grand slam of the series, powering the Red Sox to a 6-0 lead.

With that, the Sox became the first team in MLB history to hit three grand slams in one playoff series.

Pouring it on

The Red Sox didn't let up in the third inning, adding three more runs. A two-run home run from Christian Arroyo pushed Boston's lead to 9-0.

On the board

The Astros finally found some offense in the top of the fourth, when Kyle Tucker hit a three-run home run.

Extra insurance

In the bottom of the sixth, J.D. Martinez hit Boston's third home run of the game, knocking a two-run blast to give the Red Sox an 11-3 lead.

And that's not all!

Boston's offensive onslaught continued in the bottom of the eighth, when Rafael Devers got in on the home run action, making it 12-3 with a shot over the Green Monster.

Stay tuned for more top plays!

