Major League Baseball
MLB Platinum Gloves: Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. Win Top Defensive Honors
Major League Baseball

MLB Platinum Gloves: Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. Win Top Defensive Honors

Published Nov. 10, 2025 12:51 p.m. ET

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres were named the winners of the 2025 Rawlings Platinum Glove Awards, recognizing the top defensive players in their respective leagues.

In the American League, Witt Jr. became only the fourth shortstop to earn the honor since the award’s 2011 inception and the second Royals player to win after Alex Gordon. He tied for the Major League lead with 24 Outs Above Average, started 153 games at shortstop and committed just 10 errors in 578 chances.

In the National League, Tatis Jr., who also won the award in 2023, claimed his second Platinum Glove. He fended off a challenge from the standout Cubs rookie Pete Crow‑Armstrong.

The Platinum Glove is reserved for the best overall fielder in each league, chosen from that year’s Gold Glove winners via fan voting and the SABR Defensive Index.

The Rangers took home the Gold Glove team honor in the AL, while the Cubs were named the best defensive club in the NL.

