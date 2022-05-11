Major League Baseball
MLB odds: Why now is the best time to bet on the Chicago White Sox MLB odds: Why now is the best time to bet on the Chicago White Sox
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Why now is the best time to bet on the Chicago White Sox

1 hour ago

By Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

To say the Chicago White Sox underachieved in the first full month of the Major League Baseball season would be an understatement.

After winning six of their first seven games and opening eyeballs across the American League, the South Siders proceeded to drop eight straight and 11 of 13 between April 17 and May 1.

Chicago’s early rocky road coincided with stellar overachievement from the Minnesota Twins, so the Twinkies became the AL Central betting favorite at most American sportsbooks after about 20 games. Then the White Sox got hot, ripping off six straight Ws last week and started showcasing their true upside.

It didn’t take long for oddsmakers to recalibrate the mathematical hierarchy.

Current FOX Bet AL Central odds:

White Sox -110 (bet $110 to win $100 total)
Twins +150 (bet $100 to win $250 total)
Guardians +900 (bet $100 to win $1,000 total)
Tigers +2000 (bet $100 to win $2,100 total)
Royals +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,100 total)

* Odds as of 5/10/2022

The plus-money prices on the White Sox to win the division are long gone, but this is still an excellent opportunity to buy Sox stock.

Remember, Chicago was as high as -285 ($285 wins $100) to win the AL Central in Las Vegas before Opening Day. Most shops were in the -225 to -250 range, which implied around a 70% chance of probability.

Then, Chicago started the season without the services of Lance Lynn, Yoan Moncada and Joe Kelly. Lucas Giolito, Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn and AJ Pollock have already spent time on the disabled list, and Eloy Jimenez tore his right hamstring after 11 games.

None of those injuries are season-ending — Vaughn is rehabbing in Charlotte, Lynn is due back in early June, Jimenez by July — and I’ll bet that the White Sox experience some injury regression the right way and are healthy by summer.

It's also worth considering that the White Sox front office believes their team is good enough to win a World Series, and they’ll be more than willing to mortgage assets to bring in another starter or bat at the trade deadline.

Odds are good that guys like Dallas Keuchel, Jimmy Lambert and Vince Velasquez won’t be starting meaningful games down the stretch.

I tip my cap to the Twins, who have played .600 baseball through 30 games and are better than preseason expectations said they would be. But there’s a big difference between starting strong out of the gate and playing at that level for six months.

Minnesota may challenge Chicago and make this a tight race down the stretch, but this is likely your last chance to get the White Sox at -110 to win the division. This team has too much potential, too much talent and too much upside to be priced this low after one teeter-totter month of baseball.

Buy, buy, buy.

PICK: Chicago White Sox (-110 at FOX Bet) to win AL Central

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How slugger Ty France put it all together with the Mariners
Major League Baseball

How slugger Ty France put it all together with the Mariners

5 hours ago
Angels' Reid Detmers throws first solo no-hitter of season
Major League Baseball

Angels' Reid Detmers throws first solo no-hitter of season

15 hours ago
MLB odds: Best MVP bets to make now, including three long shots
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Best MVP bets to make now, including three long shots

19 hours ago
Switch-hitting in 2022: A modern revival or baseball's dying art?
Major League Baseball

Switch-hitting in 2022: A modern revival or baseball's dying art?

1 day ago
MLB Top 10: Yankees, Dodgers, Mets looking like baseball's best
Major League Baseball

MLB Top 10: Yankees, Dodgers, Mets looking like baseball's best

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes