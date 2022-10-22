Major League Baseball MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yanks, Padres-Phillies 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB playoffs roll on with Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, followed by the San Diego Padres taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS (7:45 p.m. ET, FOX).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.

Astros at Yankees (HOU leads 2-0)

Extra outs

Gerrit Cole was on his way to a seven-pitch inning in the top of the second after an unblemished first, but Harrsion Bader dropped a routine pop fly in a miscommunication with Aaron Judge.

The very next Astros batter was Chas McCormick, who slapped a liner over the right field fence to make the Yanks pay for their mistake. The 'Stros went up 2-0 on the homer.

Padres at Phillies (PHI leads 2-1)

