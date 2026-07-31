Mets Reportedly Trade Freddy Peralta To The Tampa Bay Rays

Freddy Peralta is on the move once more, as the New York Mets dealt the veteran starter to the Tampa Bay Rays, per The Athletic. He will now join Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan and Nick Martinez in one of the American League's best pitching staffs.

The Mets are acquiring three top 30 prospects from the Rays. The deal will include outfielder Aidan Smith (No. 15 in Tampa Bay's system, according to MLB Pipeline), infielder Émilien Pitre (No. 26), and pitcher Gary Gill Hill (No. 27).

This marks the beginning of the end of a disappointing season for the Mets, who acquired Peralta this past offseason from the Brewers in exchange for a pair of prospects – infielder Jett Williams and right-hander Brandon Sproat. While Sproat has struggled at the back of Milwaukee's rotation, Peralta has done the same at the top of New York's.

Peralta has a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts and 113 ⅔ innings – his worst ERA as a starter. His strikeouts are down from 10.4 per nine to 8.9, while his homer and hit rates have both risen.

Freddy Peralta has struggled in 2026, but he was the Brewers' ace just one year ago. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

However, Peralta also went from one of the top teams in the league in the Brewers to the Mets – New York's pitching has struggled across the board in 2026, and Peralta is just part of that larger issue. It's entirely possible that the Rays are able to get back some of Peralta's past excellence for the stretch run, if they are able to figure out what the Mets could not.

And as Peralta is owed just $2.4 million more in 2026 before he becomes a free agent after the season, the financial risk for finding out was low.

The Rays entered Sunday with a 65-45 record and a rotation that ranks ninth in MLB in ERA. Tampa Bay is well-positioned for October, and it can afford to take a risk that Peralta will regain his past form down the stretch this season.