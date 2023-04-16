Major League Baseball
Mets calling up top prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A Syracuse
Major League Baseball

Mets calling up top prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A Syracuse

Updated Apr. 16, 2023 3:06 p.m. ET

The New York Mets are recalling hitting phenom Brett Baty from Triple-A, FOX Sports' Deesha Thosar reported Sunday. Baty, the club's top prospect in the minors, will be activated Monday ahead of the Mets' three-game series against the Dodgers

The third baseman and former first-round pick has gotten off to a scorching start with Syracuse, batting .400/.500/.886 with five home-runs, 15 RBIs, and nine runs scored with an OPS of 1.386.

The 23-year-old Baty will compete for time at the hot corner with veteran Eduardo Escobar, who has a .114/.167/.227 slash line entering Sunday. Baty outhit Escobar in spring training but general manager Billy Eppler wanted him to get more minor-league at-bats and sent him back to Syracuse. That decision only grew more controversial as Escobar, and the Mets lineup in general, got off to a slow start at the plate. 

The 23-year-old Baty made his major-league debut last August and played 11 games before missing the rest of the season with a torn UCL in his right thumb. He slashed .184/.244/.342 in 42 plate appearances.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Clippers' Paul George expected to miss first-round series against Suns
Clippers' Paul George expected to miss first-round series against Suns
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes