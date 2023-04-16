Major League Baseball Mets calling up top prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A Syracuse Updated Apr. 16, 2023 3:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Mets are recalling hitting phenom Brett Baty from Triple-A, FOX Sports' Deesha Thosar reported Sunday. Baty, the club's top prospect in the minors, will be activated Monday ahead of the Mets' three-game series against the Dodgers.

The third baseman and former first-round pick has gotten off to a scorching start with Syracuse, batting .400/.500/.886 with five home-runs, 15 RBIs, and nine runs scored with an OPS of 1.386.

The 23-year-old Baty will compete for time at the hot corner with veteran Eduardo Escobar, who has a .114/.167/.227 slash line entering Sunday. Baty outhit Escobar in spring training but general manager Billy Eppler wanted him to get more minor-league at-bats and sent him back to Syracuse. That decision only grew more controversial as Escobar, and the Mets lineup in general, got off to a slow start at the plate.

The 23-year-old Baty made his major-league debut last August and played 11 games before missing the rest of the season with a torn UCL in his right thumb. He slashed .184/.244/.342 in 42 plate appearances.

