Marlins rally in ninth to overcome Gary Sánchez, Padres 2-1
Published May. 31, 2023 11:20 p.m. ET

Jean Segura and Nick Fortes singled in runs against Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame former Yankee Gary Sánchez’s first home run for San Diego in a 2-1 victory over the Padres on Wednesday night.

Hader (0-1) blew a save for the third time in 16 chances, opening the ninth with a five-pitch walk to Yuli Gurriel.

Joey Wendle sacrificed and Segura grounded a flat slider for a single past the glove of diving shortstop Xander Bogaerts and into left field for his 500th career RBI.

Segura took second on the throw and stole third. With the infield in, Fortes singled down the right-field line, giving the Marlins their third walk-off win this season.

Hader allowed multiple runs for the first time in 23 outings this season.

Miami had been 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position before the ninth-inning singles. The Marlins hit into three double plays, raising their total to 62 — 14 more than any other big league team. Nick Martinez got Luis Arráez to ground into an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

Steven Okert (2-0) struck out the side in a perfect ninth, finishing a two-hitter.

In addition to the third-inning homer by Sánchez on a 2-2 cutter from Braxton Garrett, San Diego’s only other hit was Bogaerts’ fourth-inning single. Sánchez made his Padres debut on Tuesday, a day after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets.

San Diego starter Blake Snell struck out seven in six innings of three-hit ball.

Arráez had two hits and walked for the Marlins, raising his major league-leading average to .381.

POPULAR SHIRT

Marlins players and staff wore a new T-shirt before the game that celebrated Jorge Soler’s power surge. The shirt features a photo of Soler with the inscription "Bad, Bad Boy." Soler went deep in five consecutive games during Miami’s trip to Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels. He has 17 home runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Seth Lugo (right calf strain) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is doing light running progression.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (left biceps strain) threw four scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Class A Jupiter on Tuesday. RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) threw a 40-pitch bullpen at Jupiter, Florida. There is no timetable on Cueto progressing to a rehab outing.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (2-2, 5.64) will start the series finale Thursday against Marlins LHP Jésus Luzardo (4-3, 3.67).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Gary Sánchez
San Diego Padres
Miami Marlins
