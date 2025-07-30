Major League Baseball Mariners Reportedly Acquire Diamondbacks Slugger Eugenio Suárez Updated Jul. 31, 2025 12:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Arizona Diamondbacks are trading All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners, according to a report from ESPN.

Suarez was viewed as one of the more sure bets to get dealt ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. In exchange for Suárez, the Diamondbacks are getting first baseman Tyler Locklear and two pitching prospects, RHP Hunter Cranton and RHP Juan Burgos.

Suárez is batting .247 with 36 home runs, 87 RBIs (tied for the most in MLB) and an OPS of .898. The Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and Philadelphia Phillies reportedly all expressed interest in the 34-year-old.

The Diamondbacks currently have the second-worst record in the NL West at 51-58 and are 12.5 games back of the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers.

