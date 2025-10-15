Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Stoic Game 2 NLCS Start By the Numbers
Los Angeles Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Stoic Game 2 NLCS Start By the Numbers

Updated Oct. 15, 2025 10:52 a.m. ET

Yoshinobu Yamamoto chewed up and spit out the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, pitching a complete game for the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to a 5-1 win; Los Angeles now leads the series, 2-0. Simply put: the right-hander was sensational on Tuesday night.

Here's Yamamoto's dominant Game 2 start by the numbers.

1A: Jackson Chourio hit the first pitch that Yamamoto threw over the right-field wall, and it would be the only run that the Dodgers' ace gave up.

1B: On that note, Chourio's home run was also the only extra-base hit that the Brewers amassed off Yamamoto.

4A: Yamamoto surrendered a combined four baserunners (three hits and one walk).

4B: The Brewers left just four runners on base.

4C: Milwaukee had just four fly balls off Yamamoto.

6: While Yamamoto pitched a complete game for the Dodgers, the Brewers used six pitchers total: Freddy Peralta, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, Tobias Myers, Robert Gasser and Grant Anderson.

7: Yamamoto posted seven strikeouts.

9: Yamamoto became the first Dodgers pitcher to go nine innings in a postseason game since José Lima did so in Game 3 of the 2004 NL Division Series, when he threw a complete-game shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals.

14: After surrendering a baserunner in each of the first five innings, Yamamoto recorded 14 consecutive outs to end the game.

16: Yamamoto induced 16 ground-ball outs.

32: Despite going the distance, Yamamoto faced just 32 batters over nine innings.

81: Of the 111 pitches that Yamamoto threw, 81 of them were strikes.

