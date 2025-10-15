Los Angeles Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Stoic Game 2 NLCS Start By the Numbers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto chewed up and spit out the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, pitching a complete game for the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to a 5-1 win; Los Angeles now leads the series, 2-0. Simply put: the right-hander was sensational on Tuesday night.

Here's Yamamoto's dominant Game 2 start by the numbers.

1A: Jackson Chourio hit the first pitch that Yamamoto threw over the right-field wall, and it would be the only run that the Dodgers' ace gave up.

1B: On that note, Chourio's home run was also the only extra-base hit that the Brewers amassed off Yamamoto.

4A: Yamamoto surrendered a combined four baserunners (three hits and one walk).

4B: The Brewers left just four runners on base.

4C: Milwaukee had just four fly balls off Yamamoto.

6: While Yamamoto pitched a complete game for the Dodgers, the Brewers used six pitchers total: Freddy Peralta, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, Tobias Myers, Robert Gasser and Grant Anderson.

7: Yamamoto posted seven strikeouts.

9: Yamamoto became the first Dodgers pitcher to go nine innings in a postseason game since José Lima did so in Game 3 of the 2004 NL Division Series, when he threw a complete-game shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals.

14: After surrendering a baserunner in each of the first five innings, Yamamoto recorded 14 consecutive outs to end the game.

16: Yamamoto induced 16 ground-ball outs.

32: Despite going the distance, Yamamoto faced just 32 batters over nine innings.

81: Of the 111 pitches that Yamamoto threw, 81 of them were strikes.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!