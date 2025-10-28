Major League Baseball
Longest Games in World Series History: Where Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 3 Ranks
Major League Baseball

Longest Games in World Series History: Where Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 3 Ranks

Published Oct. 29, 2025 2:15 p.m. ET

What started as a routine Monday night matchup at Dodger Stadium became an 18-inning, nearly seven-hour marathon, as the Dodgers outlasted the Blue Jays to take a 2-1 series lead. 

The marathon tied the longest game in World Series history, matching the Dodgers' own 18-inning epic from 2018. But this time, it was Freddie Freeman, not Max Muncy, who sent a sold-out crowd into a frenzy, becoming the first player ever to hit multiple walk-off home runs in World Series History. 

So, just where does last night's game rank among the longest ever played in the World Series? Let's look back at the most grueling, unforgettable marathons in the history of the Fall Classic. 

Longest World Series Games by Innings

2018 World Series: Game 3 (Dodgers vs. Red Sox)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Innings: 18 (tied for most in MLB history)
Duration: 7 hours, 20 minutes
Final Score: Dodgers 3, Red Sox 2

Before 2025, this was the marathon to beat. Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers became an instant classic when Max Muncy ended it with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning nearly seven and a half hours after first pitch. The two teams combined for 18 pitchers and more than 560 pitches, shattering previous duration records. By the time Muncy's drive cleared the fence, it was 3:30 a.m. on the East Coast. 

2025 World Series: Game 3 (Dodgers vs. Blue Jays)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Innings: 18 (tied for most in MLB history)
Duration: 6 hours, 39 minutes
Final Score: Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 5

Seven years later, history repeated itself, right back at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 between Los Angeles and Toronto tied the all-time record with another 18-inning epic, this one lasting 6 hours and 39 minutes. Freeman's solo shot off Blue Jays' reliever Chad Green ended a back-and-forth slug fest that saw both teams trade leads while burning through their bullpens.

The Dodgers used 10 pitchers, while Toronto's bullpen emptied out completely. It was an instant classic, a mirror image of 2018 that reaffirmed the Dodgers' bizarre knack for surviving (and winning) the longest games baseball has to offer. 

2015 World Series: Game 1 (Royals vs. Mets)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Innings: 14
Duration: 5 hours, 9 minutes
Final Score: Royals 5, Mets 4

Before the Dodgers made a habit of rewriting the record books, the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets gave fans their own extra-inning thriller in 2015. Game 1 lasted 14 innings and just over 5 hours, with Kansas City walking off 5-4 thanks to Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly. The win set the tone for Kansas City's eventual championship, a poetic full circle for a team that had lost the 2014 Series in seven games the year before. 

2005 World Series: Game 3 (White Sox vs. Astros)

(Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Innings: 14
Duration: 5 hours, 41 minutes
Final Score: White Sox 7, Astros 5

The White Sox outlasted the Astros in 14 innings and nearly six hours in Game 3 of the 2005 World Series, winning 7-5 in front of a stunned Minute Maid Park crowd. The victory gave the White Sox a commanding 3-0 lead and all but sealed their first championship in 88 years. For Houston, it was heartbreak wrapped in exhaustion; for Chicago, it was the night a city's curse began to lift. 

1916 World Series: Game 2 (Red Sox vs. Robins)

(Photo by Mark Rucker/Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images)

Innings: 14
Duration: 2 hours, 32 minutes
Final Score: Red Sox 2, Robins 1

More than a century ago, the Boston Red Sox and Brooklyn Robins (now the Dodgers) played what was, for decades, the longest World Series game ever. Game 2 of the 1916 World Series went 14 innings, but in true dead-ball era fashion, wrapped up in just two and a half hours. The Red Sox won 2-1 behind 13 shutout innings from a 21-year-old Babe Ruth in what became one of the defining early moments of his career.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Takeaways From the Dodgers' World Series Game 2 Win Over the Blue Jays

4 Takeaways From the Dodgers' World Series Game 2 Win Over the Blue Jays

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes