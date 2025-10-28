Longest Games in World Series History: Where Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 3 Ranks

What started as a routine Monday night matchup at Dodger Stadium became an 18-inning, nearly seven-hour marathon, as the Dodgers outlasted the Blue Jays to take a 2-1 series lead.

The marathon tied the longest game in World Series history, matching the Dodgers' own 18-inning epic from 2018. But this time, it was Freddie Freeman, not Max Muncy, who sent a sold-out crowd into a frenzy, becoming the first player ever to hit multiple walk-off home runs in World Series History.

So, just where does last night's game rank among the longest ever played in the World Series? Let's look back at the most grueling, unforgettable marathons in the history of the Fall Classic.

Longest World Series Games by Innings

2018 World Series: Game 3 (Dodgers vs. Red Sox)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Innings: 18 (tied for most in MLB history)

Duration: 7 hours, 20 minutes

Final Score: Dodgers 3, Red Sox 2

Before 2025, this was the marathon to beat. Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers became an instant classic when Max Muncy ended it with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning nearly seven and a half hours after first pitch. The two teams combined for 18 pitchers and more than 560 pitches, shattering previous duration records. By the time Muncy's drive cleared the fence, it was 3:30 a.m. on the East Coast.

2025 World Series: Game 3 (Dodgers vs. Blue Jays)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Innings: 18 (tied for most in MLB history)

Duration: 6 hours, 39 minutes

Final Score: Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 5

Seven years later, history repeated itself, right back at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 between Los Angeles and Toronto tied the all-time record with another 18-inning epic, this one lasting 6 hours and 39 minutes. Freeman's solo shot off Blue Jays' reliever Chad Green ended a back-and-forth slug fest that saw both teams trade leads while burning through their bullpens.

The Dodgers used 10 pitchers, while Toronto's bullpen emptied out completely. It was an instant classic, a mirror image of 2018 that reaffirmed the Dodgers' bizarre knack for surviving (and winning) the longest games baseball has to offer.

2015 World Series: Game 1 (Royals vs. Mets)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Innings: 14

Duration: 5 hours, 9 minutes

Final Score: Royals 5, Mets 4

Before the Dodgers made a habit of rewriting the record books, the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets gave fans their own extra-inning thriller in 2015. Game 1 lasted 14 innings and just over 5 hours, with Kansas City walking off 5-4 thanks to Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly. The win set the tone for Kansas City's eventual championship, a poetic full circle for a team that had lost the 2014 Series in seven games the year before.

2005 World Series: Game 3 (White Sox vs. Astros)

(Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Innings: 14

Duration: 5 hours, 41 minutes

Final Score: White Sox 7, Astros 5

The White Sox outlasted the Astros in 14 innings and nearly six hours in Game 3 of the 2005 World Series, winning 7-5 in front of a stunned Minute Maid Park crowd. The victory gave the White Sox a commanding 3-0 lead and all but sealed their first championship in 88 years. For Houston, it was heartbreak wrapped in exhaustion; for Chicago, it was the night a city's curse began to lift.

1916 World Series: Game 2 (Red Sox vs. Robins)

(Photo by Mark Rucker/Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images)

Innings: 14

Duration: 2 hours, 32 minutes

Final Score: Red Sox 2, Robins 1

More than a century ago, the Boston Red Sox and Brooklyn Robins (now the Dodgers) played what was, for decades, the longest World Series game ever. Game 2 of the 1916 World Series went 14 innings, but in true dead-ball era fashion, wrapped up in just two and a half hours. The Red Sox won 2-1 behind 13 shutout innings from a 21-year-old Babe Ruth in what became one of the defining early moments of his career.