Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Juan Soto Makes History, Again Updated Jun. 26, 2025 10:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Soto is historically great once more

Sometimes it's easy to forget – because of the fact that he's signed to the largest contract in pro sports – that Juan Soto is still just in his mid-20s. He's in his eighth season in the majors, sure, but he showed up on the Nationals as a 19-year-old, and made an immediate impact by batting .292/.406/.517 in 116 games.

Because of this head start – and because Soto hit the ground running in a way that few 19-year-old players MLB ever have – the Mets' slugger makes history from time to time, history related to those facts. Just last week, he reached 1,000 career hits before turning 27, making him one of just 84 players to do so out of the 1,342 who have made it to 1,000 base knocks in their careers. And on Wednesday night against the Braves, Soto managed something a little less round-number-notable but even more impressive in some ways: He now has the most multi-homer games before age-27 of any player ever, passing Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx. The number of multi-homer games? Also 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty much anything you can pass Jimmie Foxx in – especially when it's about what he did in his 20s – is worth celebrating. Foxx entered MLB at 17, though he didn't get a full-time job with the Philadelphia Athletics until he was 20. Before he turned 27, he hit 302 homers, drove in 1,075 runs, batted .339/.440/.640 and posted a 175 OPS+. That's an entire career, and a damn good one, too, all before he turned 27.

Soto, similarly, has already had an entire career. He's at 39.9 wins above replacement by Baseball-Reference's accounting, has played in 1,016 games, logged 4,444 plate appearances, has hit 220 homers and 428 extra-base hits overall, has 835 career walks to go with the 1,007 hits, and is batting .282/.419/.530 – that on-base percentage makes him the active leader among players.

Again: Soto is 26 years old. He won't turn 27 until the 2025 World Series is on your television (only on FOX!). He is, presumably, entering his prime years, but even if he falls off a little bit after his early success like Foxx did… well, Jimmie Foxx's second career arc included hitting .320/.429/.605 for the Red Sox for eight years, producing another 32 wins above replacement and 222 more homers. That wouldn't be a bad place to be, and nothing says Soto is going to follow suit, either. He might just keep being the Juan Soto he is right now, or even a little better – a terrifying thought for everyone facing the Mets for maybe the next decade or so.

deGrom misses another shot at a no-hitter

For all that Jacob deGrom has accomplished on the mound in his stellar career, one thing he’s never managed is a no-hitter. On Wednesday against the Orioles, he got oh-so-close: deGrom was even outright perfect until the seventh inning, when he walked Jackson Holliday to lead off the frame.

Despite walking another batter and setting up a precarious situation for himself and the Rangers, deGrom got out of the seventh without allowing a hit. However, leading off the eighth inning, the veteran righty gave up a single to Colton Cowser, ending the perfect game and his start.

Still, there’s good news here. deGrom hasn’t been healthy in some time, and managed a single season’s worth of starts and innings between 2021 and 2024 because of it. Incredible innings, where he posted a 2.01 ERA and struck out 307 batters over 197.1 of them, but still not much in the way of workload. In 2025, the 38-year-old has taken a bit off of his fastball to try to keep himself on the mound, and the results speak for themselves: through 16 starts and 95.1 innings — both highs for deGrom since 2019 — he has a 2.08 ERA and 180 ERA+, while still striking out just shy of a batter per inning.

A big night for J-Ram

José Ramírez has a real shot to be the greatest player in Guardians history if he keeps it up, and nights like Wednesday’s are a reminder of that. Simply by taking the field, Ramírez moved to fourth all-time for the Guardians in games played with 1,527, passing Jim Tregan.

Ramirez did more than just show up for work, though. He also drove in a pair of runs against the Blue Jays, including the game winner in the bottom of the 10th inning:

Kikuchi whiffs a dozen, Angels down Red Sox

Things have not been going great for the Red Sox since they traded Rafael Devers. They won their first game after the swap, but are just 3-6 overall since, with the latest L coming against the Angels, dropping them another game under .500 on the season.

The Angels tied things up early with back-to-back homers by Jo Adell and Travis d'Arnaud:

It was the performance of starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi that won the game for the Angels, however, as he struck out a season-high 12 batters over seven innings, in which he limited the Sox to a pair of runs, three hits, and one walk. Both those runs were unearned, too.

The Angels are now 40-40, with it still being unclear if they're any good or not. The Red Sox are 40-42, and it's also unclear if they're any good or not, but the mood surrounding that question is a lot different in Boston than it is in Orange County at the moment.

Misiorowski's hot start continues

Flamethrowing rookie Jacob Misiorowski had his third start for the Brewers on Wednesday, and it was a highly anticipated one, since it came against the Pirates' young ace, Paul Skenes. One of the two pitchers was up to the task, and it wasn't the comparative vet: Skenes gave up four runs in four innings, a rare downer of a performance from him.

Misiorowski, though, struck out eight batters over five innings, limiting the Pirates to just two hits, two walks, and no runs.

The Brewers would win, 3-0 – for once, maybe we can give the Bucs a break over the lack of run support for Skenes, given Misiorowski was out there whipping fireballs left and right like he's a powered-up Mario.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!





FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Juan Soto New York Mets Major League Baseball

share