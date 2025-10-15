Last Night in Baseball: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dominates Brewers, Dodgers Go Up 2-0

Having a tough time following along with the MLB postseason? Just want to relive the best moments?

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball :

Dodgers go up 2-0

The Brewers are in trouble. It’s not trouble they can’t get out of just yet, but still: being down 2-0 to the Dodgers in the NLCS does not bode well for Milwaukee’s World Series hopes. Things started out well enough in Game 2, with Jackson Chourio going yard on the first pitch he saw from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The problem was what came after. Teoscar Hernandez made up for his Game 1 miscue with a dinger of his own to tie the game up 1-1 in the top of the second…

…then Andy Pages drove in a second run with an RBI double in the same inning.

Los Angeles would add three more runs over the course of the game — a Max Muncy home run paired with RBI singles from both Shohei Ohtani and Tommy Edman — but they didn’t have to. Pages’ double ended up driving in the game winner all the way back in the second inning. Of course, that’s due to a certain starting pitcher absolutely shoving after that initial mistake to Chourio.

Yamamoto was just dominant

Yamamoto was on fire against the Brewers. He might have allowed that shot to Chourio, but it was the lone run he gave up, and he surrendered just two more hits and a walk the rest of the way. Yamamoto retired the last 14 batters he faced, and wound up with a complete game on 111 pitches.

It was the first complete game thrown in the postseason by a Dodgers pitcher since 2004, back when José Lima twirled one against the Cardinals in Game 3 of the NLDS. And the kind of performance that the team just didn’t get in 2024 when they won the World Series, and relied almost exclusively on the bullpen to get the job done for them.

Manager Dave Roberts explained the decision to let Yamamoto go for the complete game, a night after pulling Blake Snell after eight — a decision which, if not for Brice Tirang instinctively moving out of the way of a Blake Treinen pitch, could have ended up costing the Dodgers the game even if it did make sense at the time.

The Dodgers lone weakness is their bullpen. If the starting pitchers don’t give opposing lineups the chance to score off of it, then they are going to be real tough to beat, as the Brewers are discovering following having 17 of the NLCS’ 18 innings pitched by Los Angeles starters.

Muncy sets a postseason record

Max Muncy went yard, as mentioned, but the home run was notable for two reasons. One, this one ended up just out of reach of Sal Frelick’s glove in center, unlike on Monday night when he robbed a grand slam to set up the weirdest double play you might ever see.

Another view of that, to see just how close Frelick was to ruining Muncy’s night again.

Muncy’s dinger is the 14th he’s hit in the postseason with the Dodgers, which gives him sole possession of first place on the franchise leaderboard. The Dodgers have been around since before the National League and American League began facing off in the World Series, leading to the formation of MLB, and have had an array of famed hitters on loads of postseason teams. Muncy snapped a tie with Corey Seager with this shot, but had already passed the likes of Justin Turner, Duke Snider, Steve Garvey, Cody Bellinger, Dusty Baker and Gil Hodges to get to the point where he could.

The Dodgers could have quite a few postseason games left in 2025, and they have a team option on Muncy for 2026, as well. He might have plenty of chances to give himself some real cushion here, before someone like Mookie Betts or Ohtani can catch up.

Speaking of Ohtani

Even if Ohtani isn’t coming for Muncy just yet, this camera angle sure makes it look like he’s coming for you.

As for Wednesday…

The Dodgers and Brewers are off to travel to Los Angeles for Game 3, but the Blue Jays and Mariners will resume the American League Championship Series on Wednesday. Game 3 will be played in Seattle, after the Mariners took both road games in Toronto to go up 2-0. The Blue Jays will send Shane Bieber, acquired at the trade deadline from the Guardians, to the hill to take on George Kirby. That game will air on FS1 at 8:08 p.m. ET.