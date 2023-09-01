Major League Baseball Julio Rodríguez, Mariners channel Run DMC ahead of game vs. Mets Published Sep. 1, 2023 2:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

How do you get ready for a trip to the Big Apple?

In preparation for an upcoming cross-country trip to New York for a three-game series with the Mets, the Seattle Mariners decided to dress up like the legendary New York hip-hop group, Run-DMC.

The team was spotted in the clubhouse Wednesday night looking like they walked into the 1980s, as players and coaching staff donned Rev. Run, DMC and the late Jam Master Jay's classic fit of an Adidas tracksuit, fresh kicks, a Kangol (in this case, Adidas) bucket hat and some fresh glasses.

The idea of changing up the team's travel fits was credited to center fielder Julio Rodríguez. The 22-year-old currently has a shoe and apparel deal with the same company responsible for the Grammy-nominated trio's 1986 hit "My Adidas."

Dressing up like the rappers was also a perfect decision for Rodríguez, considering the Queens-based group had a partnership with Adidas in the 90s.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said as soon as Rodríguez brought the idea to him, he was on board, as he wanted the team to continue having fun.

"Unbelievable month," Servais began. "You guys have been awesome … When Julio brought this idea to me … about a week or two ago, I was like 'yeah let's go for it,'" Servais said.

Heading into Friday, Seattle is 76-57 — good for first in the AL West. The Mariners have gone 8-2 in their past 10 games.

With the team doing so well, Servais loved the idea of keeping spirits high. But, he also wondered if the Run-DMC cosplay would maybe be lost on some of the younger players who may not be as familiar with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted group.

"They dropped the Run-DMC, and if you guys know anything about Run-DMC … it's, you know, late 80s, earlier 90s," Servais said.

To assist with bridging that generation gap, Servais made a few phone calls and the result was a surprise on-screen cameo from Rev. Run himself, who gave high praise to the outfits and the Mariners current success.

"Julio Rodríguez rocking the Run-DMC," Run started. "Got the whole crew rocking it. Bringing the energy to New York City … Keep reppin'. Keep rockin'. Keep rollin'. Ya'll are on fire! Peace!"

