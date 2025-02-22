Major League Baseball
Juan Soto blasts home run in first at-bat with Mets during spring training
Juan Soto blasts home run in first at-bat with Mets during spring training

Updated Feb. 22, 2025 2:06 p.m. ET

So far, so good for the New York Mets' historic investment in Juan Soto

In his first at-bat of spring training, Soto hit a solo home run to left-center field on a 2-1 count against the Houston Astros on Saturday. 

The Mets signed Soto, 26, to an American sports record 15-year, $765-million contract in December 2024.

The five-time Silver Slugger and four-time All-Star spent last season with the New York Yankees, helping them reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. In the regular season, Soto totaled a career-high 41 RBIs and 109 RBIs, while posting a .288/.419/.569 slash line. In the postseason, he totaled four home runs and nine RBIs, while posting a .327/.469/.633 slash line.

The Yankees acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres after the 2023 season. Soto spent the first four-plus seasons of his MLB career with the Washington Nationals, helping them win the 2019 World Series, before being traded to the Padres in 2022 and spending the next season-plus in San Diego.

The Mets are coming off an 89-73 season that saw them reach the National League Championship Series before losing in six games to the eventual World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

