Joey Gallo, pitcher? Former INF/OF eyes new position after White Sox release
Joey Gallo, pitcher? Former INF/OF eyes new position after White Sox release

Published Mar. 16, 2025 5:22 p.m. ET

Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the Chicago White Sox.

Gallo went 2-for-20 in nine Cactus League games with Chicago in spring training, striking out 11 times. The first baseman/outfielder was in camp on a minor league contract.

After the White Sox announced Sunday that they had released the two-time All-Star, Gallo posted on social media that he was done with the outfield and he was going to start pitching.

The 31-year-old Gallo is a two-time Gold Glove winner for his work in the outfield.

Chicago also announced that Sean Burke will start its March 27 opener at home against the Los Angeles Angels. The 25-year-old right-hander made his big league debut in September, going 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance with the White Sox.

Gallo hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats with Washington last season. Gallo’s $8 million mutual option was declined by the Nationals in November.

He has a .194 career average with 208 homers, 453 RBIs and 1,292 strikeouts in 2,869 at-bats in 10 major league seasons with Texas (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota (2023) and the Nationals.

The White Sox also said Mason Adams, one of their top pitching prospects, has a flexor strain in his right elbow.

The 25-year-old right-hander, a 13th-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, pitched 1 1/3 innings against Cincinnati on Friday before leaving because of elbow discomfort.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

