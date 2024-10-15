Major League Baseball
Guardians drop Game 1 starter Alex Cobb from ALCS roster, add Ben Lively
Major League Baseball

Guardians drop Game 1 starter Alex Cobb from ALCS roster, add Ben Lively

Published Oct. 15, 2024 4:52 p.m. ET

Pitcher Alex Cobb was dropped from the Cleveland Guardians AL Championship Series roster after getting hurt in Tuesday's Game 1 and was replaced Tuesday by fellow right-hander Ben Lively, the team's winningest pitcher during the regular season.

Cobb left Monday's 5-2 loss to the New York Yankees after 2 2/3 innings because of hip tightness and a back spasm. Cobb is ineligible to pitch for the remainder of the postseason.

Lively, a 32-year-old right-hander, was 13-10 with a 3.81 ERA in 29 starts. He last pitched Sept. 28 against Houston on the next-to-last day of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobb dropped to 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in the playoffs, making just his fifth start in a year limited by injuries. A 2023 All-Star, he had hip surgery on Oct. 31 and hadn't yet returned to the mound when he was acquired by Cleveland from San Francisco at the July 30 trade deadline.

He made his season debut Aug. 9 and was sidelined after two games by a torn nail on his right index finger. He didn't allow an earned run over six innings in his Sept. 1 return against Pittsburgh, then went back on the injured list with a blister on his right middle finger that ended his regular season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge
Cleveland Guardians
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Jack Flaherty’s gem is more than just a Game 1 win for the Dodgers

Why Jack Flaherty’s gem is more than just a Game 1 win for the Dodgers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes