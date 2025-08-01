Major League Baseball
How to Watch 2025 MLB Speedway Classic: TV Channel, Streaming for Braves vs Reds

Updated Aug. 1, 2025 3:57 p.m. ET

Baseball is shifting into high gear. The MLB Speedway Classic is set to turn Bristol Motor Speedway into a uniquely unforgettable ballpark, delivering a historic showdown in a setting like no other. Here’s everything you need to know about the first MLB game ever played in the state of Tennessee.

When is the MLB Speedway Classic?

The MLB Speedway Classic will take place on Saturday, August 2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Where is the MLB Speedway Classic?

The Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves will face off at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Bristol Motor Speedway, a NASCAR staple since 1961, is famed for its high-banked turns, electric night races, and status as "the world’s fastest half-mile." 

For the MLB Speedway Classic, a baseball field will span the infield between Turns 3 and 4, with dimensions of 330 feet down the lines and 400 to center.

Who is playing in the MLB Speedway Classic?

The MLB Speedway Classic between the Braves and Reds in Cincinnati will take place on Saturday, August 2. The Reds will be the home team. 

How to watch the MLB Speedway Classic

  • When: Saturday, August 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN
  • TV: Watch on FOX
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

How can I livestream or watch without cable?

For a cable-like experience, you can subscribe to live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV. Depending on the service and package, you might have access to FOX.

The MLB Speedway Classic on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App.

Who are the starting pitchers for the MLB Speedway Classic?

Two pitchers with ties to Tennessee will be starting in the MLB Speedway Classic this weekend. Chase Burns, a former Tennessee Volunteer, will be starting for the Reds. The Braves will start Spencer Strider, a Knoxville native. 

