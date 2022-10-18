Major League Baseball
How to watch Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1
17 mins ago

After the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians round out the MLB Divisional Round on Tuesday afternoon, the NLCS kicks off on Tuesday night.

The San Diego Padres (89-73), the No. 2 NL Wild Card, host the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75), the No. 3 NL Wild Card, in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

San Diego beat the New York Mets in three games in the NL Wild Card round while Philadelphia swept the St. Louis Cardinals in two games in said round. Both teams then overcame divisional rivals in the NLDS, winning their respective series in four games; the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves.

Here's how to watch NLCS Game 1, as well as the key details regarding the game itself.

Date: Oct. 18, 2022

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Location: Petco Park in San Diego, CA

Pitching matchup: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) vs. Yu Darvish (Padres)

