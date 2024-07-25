Major League Baseball
How many MLB no-hitters have there been in the pitch clock era?
Major League Baseball

How many MLB no-hitters have there been in the pitch clock era?

Updated Jul. 25, 2024 6:41 p.m. ET

Among the several notable rule changes Major League Baseball has made in recent seasons, none have been as significant as the pitch clock. The timer has helped accomplish MLB's goal of making games shorter, lowering the average game time from three hours and four minutes in 2022 to two hours and 40 minutes in 2023. 

The rule change came along with others such as restrictions on infield shifts, ostensibly making it harder on pitchers used to long between-pitch delays and optimized defenses behind them.

But it has not taken away from fans getting to witness one of baseball's most dazzling single-game feats on a regular basis. 

Check out every no-hitter in the pitch clock era (since the start of the 2023 season) below!

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 MLB trade deadline: Biggest needs, player fits for top contenders

2024 MLB trade deadline: Biggest needs, player fits for top contenders

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes