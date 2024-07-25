How many MLB no-hitters have there been in the pitch clock era?
Among the several notable rule changes Major League Baseball has made in recent seasons, none have been as significant as the pitch clock. The timer has helped accomplish MLB's goal of making games shorter, lowering the average game time from three hours and four minutes in 2022 to two hours and 40 minutes in 2023.
The rule change came along with others such as restrictions on infield shifts, ostensibly making it harder on pitchers used to long between-pitch delays and optimized defenses behind them.
But it has not taken away from fans getting to witness one of baseball's most dazzling single-game feats on a regular basis.
Check out every no-hitter in the pitch clock era (since the start of the 2023 season) below!
- Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals, July 25, 2024 (Read more)
- Ronel Blanco, Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays, April 1, 2024 (Read more)
- Michael Lorenzen, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals, August 9, 2023 (Read more)
- Framber Valdez, Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians, August 1, 2023 (Read more)
- Matt Manning (6.2 IP), Jason Foley (1.1 IP) and Alex Lange (1 IP), Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, July 8, 2023 (Read more)
- Domingo Germán, New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics, June 28, 2023 (Perfect Game) (Read more)
