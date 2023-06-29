Major League Baseball Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland, the 24th in MLB history Updated Jun. 29, 2023 12:49 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — and none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year. Wednesday marked not only 24th perfect game overall, but also the fourth perfect game by the Yankees franchise, which is the most by a single team in MLB history, according to FOX Sports research.

Germán joins Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999) as Yankees pitchers to throw perfect games. Larsen's gem came in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Yankees' Domingo Germán throws 24th perfect game in MLB history vs. the Athletics

Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A's, who have the worst record in the majors. This was the second time a perfect game has been thrown against Oakland, which is tied for third-most in history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.

Germán threw 72 of 99 pitches for strikes, mixing 51 curveballs and 30 fastballs that averaged 92.5 mph with 17 changeups and one sinker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Domingo Germán New York Yankees

share