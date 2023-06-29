Major League Baseball
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland, the 24th in MLB history
Major League Baseball

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland, the 24th in MLB history

Updated Jun. 29, 2023 12:49 a.m. ET

Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — and none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year. Wednesday marked not only 24th perfect game overall, but also the fourth perfect game by the Yankees franchise, which is the most by a single team in MLB history, according to FOX Sports research.

Germán joins Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999) as Yankees pitchers to throw perfect games. Larsen's gem came in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Yankees' Domingo Germán throws 24th perfect game in MLB history vs. the Athletics

Yankees' Domingo Germán throws 24th perfect game in MLB history vs. the Athletics

Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A's, who have the worst record in the majors. This was the second time a perfect game has been thrown against Oakland, which is tied for third-most in history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.

Germán threw 72 of 99 pitches for strikes, mixing 51 curveballs and 30 fastballs that averaged 92.5 mph with 17 changeups and one sinker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Domingo Germán
New York Yankees
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Domingo Germán's perfect game: MLB world reacts on social media

Domingo Germán's perfect game: MLB world reacts on social media

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes