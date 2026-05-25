Major League Baseball
Houston Astros Toss Combined No-Hitter Against Texas Rangers
Major League Baseball

Houston Astros Toss Combined No-Hitter Against Texas Rangers

Updated May. 25, 2026 10:11 p.m. ET

Houston Astros right-hander Tatsuya Imai and relievers Steven Okert and Alimber Santa combined to throw a no-hitter in a 9-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

It was the 17th regular-season no-hitter in Astros history, and the fourth one that was a combined effort. They also had a combined no-hitter in the 2022 World Series when four pitchers had one against Philadelphia.

Okert took over to start the seventh inning Monday night after Imai got 16 outs over the last 16 batters he faced. Imai walked three of his first four batters but benefited from a double play in the first inning before settling into a groove.

Santa made his big league debut and retired all six batters he faced, his 24th pitch being a called third strike against Brandon Nimmo that ended it after an ABS challenge by the batter was confirmed a strike.

The Rangers were held without a hit for the sixth time, the first since Corey Kluber threw a no-hitter for the New York Yankees against them on May 19, 2021.

The Astros got the first no-hitter in the majors since Shota Imanaga and two Chicago Cubs relievers combined on a 12-0 win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 4, 2024. The previous pitcher to throw a complete-game no-hitter was Blake Snell for the San Francisco Giants against Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2024.

Imai's fourth walk of the game was to Nimmo leading off the fourth, but Ezequiel Duran then grounded into a double play.

Imai threw 57 of his 97 pitches for strikes. He struck out two.

The 28-year-old Imai is in his first big league season after coming over from Japan. He was 1-2 with an 8.31 ERA in his first five starts for the Astros.

Imai joined the Astros in January after agreeing to a $54 million, three-year contract. He was a three-time All-Star during eight seasons in Japan, and went 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA last season for the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions, striking out 178 in 163 2/3 innings.

Rangers leadoff hitter Joc Pederson was retired on a nifty play in the third when shortstop Jeremy Pena made a backhand stop and a twisting throw to first for the out. Justin Foscue and Danny Jansen had deep flyouts in the Texas fifth.

Okert walked Nimmo leading off the seventh before retiring the next three batters.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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