Major League Baseball David Fry's home run, squeeze bunt lead Guardians over Tigers, 5-4, forcing ALDS Game 5 Published Oct. 10, 2024 9:50 p.m. ET

Pinch-hitter David Fry had a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, then bunted home an insurance run in the ninth to help the Cleveland Guardians force a decisive Game 5 against the Detroit Tigers in their AL Division Series with a 5-4 victory on Thursday night.

Cleveland ended a streak of 11 losses in postseason elimination games dating to Game 6 of 1997 World Series.

Game 5 is Saturday in Cleveland, with ace Tarik Skubal set to start for the Tigers. The winner advances to the ALCS against the New York Yankees or Kansas City Royals starting Monday.

On the verge of reaching the AL Championship Series for the first time since 2013, the Tigers overcame a 2-1 deficit when Zach McKinstry homered in the fifth and Wenceel Perez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth, giving Detroit a 3-2 lead.

Beau Brieske had pitched scoreless ball for 5 1/3 innings over four postseason appearances before Fry, batting for Kyle Manzardo, drove a fastball off an advertising sign between the two bullpens in left for the second pinch-hit homer in Cleveland postseason history — after Hank Majeski in Game 4 of the 1954 World Series.

Emmanuel Clase retired five batters, preserving a 4-3 lead in the eighth when he escaped a second-and-third jam by striking out Trey Sweeney on a 100.9 mph cutter as the batter's helmet came off.

David Fry smacks a go-ahead two-run homer to help Guardians defeat Tigers, 5-4, in ALDS

Fry's bunt brought home Brayan Rocchio in the ninth to boost the lead, which proved important.

Pinch-hitter Justyn-Henry Malloy doubled leading off the ninth, advanced on Parker Meadows' groundout and scored on Jace Jung's groundout. Clase struck out Matt Vierling, who couldn't check his swing, for the save.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

